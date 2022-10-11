Easy-to-use, cloud-based POS system combines simplicity and flexibility with retail music-specific features and functionality

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Shop 360 announced today the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail POS software created exclusively to meet the needs of modern music retailers. Music Shop 360 is a true end-to-end retail software solution that supports retail music business operations with real-time visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, rental management, customer communications, and marketing. Music Shop 360 also includes real-time integrations with My Music Staff, the premier music student management software; Reverb, to significantly expand your retail audience; and Clientbook, the industry's leading clienteling solution.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.