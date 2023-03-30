SEATTLE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life West Chiropractic College and MyoVision have partnered with a common goal: to elevate chiropractic care utilizing new and innovative technologies. Life West unveiled its new 1860 square foot, high-tech laboratory this year setting the standard for Chiropractic laboratories. This advanced facility prominently features a breakthrough technology that allows students, in real time, to evaluate the muscular response and effectiveness of a chiropractic adjustment. This new technology is called ProformaVision: a highly effective biofeedback device that combines video and dynamic surface electromyography. The data gathered during an adjustment is crucial to accelerating learning curves for students and ensuring desired-measurable outcomes for patients.

MyoVision and Life West Chiropractic College have partnered to elevate chiropractic care through technology.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.