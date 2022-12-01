NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a leading European software development company, has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. It is a validation of the company's deep knowledge and extensive experience in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads and managing app services in Azure.

The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization can only be earned by partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.