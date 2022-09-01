-- Seacrest will be honored for his broadcasting and philanthropic contributions during the Marconi Radio Awards at NAB Show New York --

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning media and entertainment entrepreneur, radio personality, television host and producer Ryan Seacrest will receive the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters' Distinguished Service Award (NAB DSA), the organization's highest honor, which recognizes those who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the American system of broadcasting. The award presentation will take place during the Marconi Radio Awards dinner on October 19 at NAB Show New York.

