 By Name.com

Integration provides Name.com customers with direct access to Wix's platform, enabling businesses to seamlessly register their domain and build a professional and comprehensive online presence

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Name.com, a domain name registrar and online presence solutions provider, today announced a partnership with Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage, and grow an online presence, bringing the Wix platform directly to Name.com customers. The unique collaboration empowers Name.com domain buyers to use Wix's complementary and powerful technology to build a professional website and to grow their businesses.

