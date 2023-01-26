National Equity Fund Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Equity Fund)

National Equity Fund Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Equity Fund)

 By National Equity Fund

Despite continued economic and market headwinds, NEF invested over $1.2 billion in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) investments and nearly $900 million to preserve existing affordable housing throughout 2022, resulting in nearly 15,500 affordable homes nationwide.

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Equity Fund (NEF) provided near-record levels of financing to support affordable homes across the country, despite the economic headwinds that the affordable housing industry faced in the second half of the year. The nonprofit raised and deployed more than $2.1 billion in affordable housing investments, nearly matching the record production of $2.2 billion from the previous year. The 2022 results included over $1.2 billion in LIHTC investments and nearly $900 million in preservation lending and workforce housing investments to provide housing for the nation's "missing middle". In total, these investments created and preserved 15,500 affordable homes in 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.