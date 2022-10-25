 Wide Support Across Party Lines and Demographics Underpins Need for Key Impaired Driver Prevention Technology

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a recent 14% increase in annual drunk driving deaths, a new survey found that 93% of American voters consider drunk driving a serious problem, and 69% support laws requiring drunk drivers to install ignition interlock devices (IIDs).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.