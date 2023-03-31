The national Lifesavers traffic safety conference is convening in Seattle, Washington this weekend.

 By Lifesavers Conference

SEATTLE, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As traffic deaths in the United States reach levels not seen in two decades, more than 1,600 national, state, and local traffic safety professionals will gather in Seattle starting this weekend for the annual Lifesavers Conference on Highway Safety Priorities. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2021, the most recent year available, which is a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 deaths in 2020. Every indication is that the traffic safety problems that  led to such a high toll have not abated.

