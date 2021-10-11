SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports fans may now win access to some of the best games, with the best teams in sports, while supporting research into a medical mystery that stumps scientists and worries parents everywhere.
October is SIDS Awareness Month. "Team Up To Stop SIDS" is a virtual auction, beginning on October 11th, for tickets to NHL, MLB, NFL, and MLS, games in Houston, San Francisco, Seattle, Texas, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, DC, and more. Participants may bid on sports merchandise, a Microsoft Xbox with Game Pass, Microsoft Surface with Game Pass, a personalized Cameo video from sports stars, trips to private golf clubs, and stays at Marriott golf resorts.
"Team Up To Stop SIDS allows everyone to come together, regardless of the sports teams they're passionate about, to support research into sudden infant deaths," said John Kahan, the co-founder of the Aaron Matthew SIDS Research Guild of Seattle Children's. "Our ultimate goal is to finally discover the causes of SIDS, which haunts parents around the world."
"As someone who spends many sleepless hours thinking about families impacted by SIDS and other diseases, I'm incredibly grateful for the community's help in supporting our work," said Dr. Nino Ramirez, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children's Research Institute. "Being the father of six children, fighting for child health is extremely important to me, and there is nothing more tragic than losing a child – thus stopping SIDS is an absolute priority."
