Partners for a Zero Emission Vehicle Future (PRNewsfoto/Partners for a Zero Emission Vehicle Future)

Partners for a Zero Emission Vehicle Future (PRNewsfoto/Partners for a Zero Emission Vehicle Future)

 By Partners for a Zero Emission Vehicle Future, Daimler Trucks, Navistar, PACCAR, Volvo Group

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking jointly on a panel today at the Green Transportation Summit and Expo, representatives from Daimler Truck, Navistar, PACCAR and Volvo Group outlined a shared vision for an industry-wide transition to medium- and heavy-duty (MHD) zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.