Top-ranked national marketing conference series invites local marketers of all levels to explore 30+ sessions presented by professionals from Microsoft, Tommy Bahama, Rover and more
SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
Digital Summit Seattle is a two-day, in-person conference that showcases marketing industry thought leaders who will present the current trends in today's marketing sector. From renowned global leaders – like Microsoft, Tommy Bahama and Rover – to local and regional experts, each 30-minute speaking session offers highly curated content formatted as an instructional "how to," providing attendees with breakthrough strategies and actionable insights immediately applicable to their businesses. The conference is open to all levels of marketing personnel, from campus hires to industry professionals with 40+ years of experience.
WHO
For attendees seeking guidance for honing specific skills, Digital Summit also offers its signature 4-hour deep dive courses known as Masterclasses. This year, Digital Summit Seattle will feature several Masterclasses led by premier thought leaders, including:
- "SEO in 2022: Win More Visibility in Customer Searches," with Greg Gifford, SearchLab Digital
- "Building a Standout Brand: How to Stand Out in a Crowded, Distracted World," with Nick Westergaard, Brand Driven Digital
- "Customer Experience: Turning Every Customer into a Hero for Treasure and Glory," with Michelle Stinson Ross, Mindful Appy
Digital Summit Seattle will feature speaker sessions from prominent brands including:
- "Embedding DEI into your Marketing Strategy," presented by Guneet Kaur, Snap Inc.
- "The Digital Advertiser's Guide to Privacy Maturity," presented by John Lee, Microsoft
- "Branded Video Content Programs That Last," presented by Angélique Pendley, Tommy Bahama
- "Unlocking the Secret to Effective Paid Search Campaigns," presented by Jaimee LaTorra, Rover
- "Finding the Value in Your Marketing Using Data and Analytics," presented by Connor Bonam, Dealer Inspire
- "Don't Delay Design: Understanding the Business Value of UX," presented by Sharanya Ravichandran, JPMorgan Chase
- "From Feed to FYP: Creating Content that Works and Wins," presented by Laura Wilson, Georgetown University
Other notable presentations at Digital Summit Seattle include:
- "Cause Marketing Strategies that Build Business and Communities," presented by Gina Davis, Ticket to Dream Foundation
- "Emotion and the Customer Journey: Go Beyond the NPS to Improve Your Customer Experience," presented by Michelle Stinson Ross, Mindful Appy
- "Future Proofing Your Instagram Approach," presented by Lauren Teague, Convince & Convert
- "Content Deep Dive: How to Audit, Improve, and Generate New Content," presented by Ashley Segure, TopHatRank.com
- "Data-Driven SEO & Content Strategy to Reduce Your Customer Acquisition Costs," presented by Prashant Puri, Adlift
The headlining keynote speaker at Digital Summit Seattle will be Forbes contributing journalist and former Instagram and YouTube marketer Jon Youshaei. Jon will provide "Instagram Audits" during the Q&A section of his keynote. He'll ask people to share their brand's Instagram accounts and review them live on stage, providing specific pointers that they - and everyone else in the audience - can implement immediately to improve their growth. He will also be available for a brief "meet & greet" with attendees following his presentation.
To enable attendees to share ideas and insights after the sessions, Digital Summit Seattle will also feature several networking opportunities including coffee breaks, catered lunches and opening and closing ceremonies.
Digital Summit Series features an extensive network of standout sponsors who attend each Digital Summit conference on-site, offering innovative products and services for branding, merchandising, email and SEO marketing, marketing and advertising automation, digital communications, digital experiences and measurement, among others. Digital Summit Seattle sponsors include Pantheon, Media Shark, Optimizely, Effectv, Basis Technologies, CDI2, illumin, SwagChimp, Anvil, SEO Review Tools, American Marketing Association Puget Sound and ThinkNW.
To view a complete list of speakers, presentation topics and sponsors, go to:
WHEN/WHERE
Digital Summit Seattle will take place Wed., September 7, 2022 - Thur., September 8, 2022.
The Westin Seattle - Grand Ballroom, Level 4
1900 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101| (206) 728-1000
To purchase passes, go to: https://seattle.digitalsummit.com/cart/
About Digital Summit Series
The Digital Summit Series is "Where Marketers Stay on Top of Their Game." Since 2008, the annual national conference series is held in 18 U.S. cities and features highly curated, engaging content about the newest and most relevant topics in marketing – including email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more – presented by speakers from many of the most creative companies and innovative brands. Each two-day Digital Summit features working sessions formatted as instructional, "how to" talks that cover a specific topic to provide marketers with practical, actionable tactics that can be immediately applied to their own efforts. Produced by Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative tools and services for associations that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, Digital Summit Series each year attracts 15,000+ marketing professionals at all experience levels who seek to further their professional development and career networking in the ever-changing and evolving digital ecosystem for marketing communications. For more information, go to https://digitalsummit.com/ and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
