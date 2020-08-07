SEATTLE, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NATURELO supplements are now available at select Walgreens stores nationwide. For the first time, retail shoppers around the United States can find NATURELO vitamin supplements on the shelves of their local Walgreens store.
NATURELO specializes in the formulation and distribution of natural supplements made with clean, plant-based ingredients. The NATURELO Wellness Series now available at Walgreens includes Whole Food Multivitamins for Men and Women made with real, organic fruits and vegetables, Prenatal vitamins, and plant-based Vitamin D3 and Vitamin C supplements for immune support.
Shoppers can use the NATURELO store locator to find the nearest Walgreens store that carries NATURELO Wellness Series products. NATURELO nutritional supplements are also available online and at other select retail stores.
About NATURELO Premium Supplements
At NATURELO, we believe that the best vitamins and minerals come from nature, not from a lab. We pack the nutrient goodness of real fruits and vegetables into potent, high-quality supplements that work naturally with your body – so you can get the benefits of clean, plant-based nutrition on the go. For more information, visit www.naturelo.com.
