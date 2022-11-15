CONNELL, Wash., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connell Rail Interchange Coalition is indicating that nearly 40 letters have been sent from various Counties, Ports, Cities, EDC's, companies, railroads and other entities to Governor Jay Inslee, the Office of Financial Management and to various legislators in support of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) budget submission (for the 2023-25 biennium) for $15 million for the Connell Rail Interchange Project.

The $15 million submission includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the 2023-25 biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available, reflecting the approximately $500,000 in funds that have already been expended for design and engineering since 2015. The $14.5 million in funding (if approved) would fully complete this important infrastructure project.

