SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Written on a diversity of topics featuring a kaleidoscope of characters and drawn (mostly) from reality, the book "Joie de Vivre, As I See It: Reflections on Youth and Maturity" (published by Archway Publishing) by James K. Weber, M.D., aims to show readers that life is full of simple pleasures.
The book is intended to be an engaging, light-hearted look at life. The incidents and matters dealt with are varied across time and space—all involving the author in one way or another. While the stories focus on the author, he also emphasizes the roles his family, assorted friends, and acquaintances have played in his life.
"We all need to lighten up and learn to appreciate what might be right in front of our very eyes," Weber says. "Daily life is filled with opportunities for joy, laughter, reflection, and puzzlement. Indeed, anything may happen as you turn the next corner."
"Joie de Vivre, As I See It" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Joie-Vivre-See-Reflections-Maturity/dp/1665708549.
"Joie de Vivre, As I See It"
By James K. Weber, M.D.
Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 320 pages | ISBN 9781665708531
Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 320 pages | ISBN 9781665708548
E-Book | 320 pages | ISBN 9781665708555
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
James K. Weber, M.D., got an undergraduate degree from Yale, with honors in English before going to medical school at Columbia. He had surgical training at Columbia-Presbyterian and the University of Washington and general surgical practice in Astoria, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington. He spent 30 years practicing, specializing in weight-loss surgery. Since 2008 Weber has been a yoga teacher and yoga therapist. He is also trained in ayurveda (Indian natural medicine) as well. He has four beautiful, accomplished daughters, a wife who is a world-renowned authority on etiquette and is the proud guardian to Louis le Premier du Lac, an assertive Chihuahua.
Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com
SOURCE ArchwayPublishing
