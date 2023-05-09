Marler Argues that Abbott Infant Formula Outbreak and Recall were Preventable.

SEATTLE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Marler, a food safety attorney, has launched a campaign with t-shirts stating, "For Babies Sake, Make Cronobacter sazakii Reportable". After reviewing the investigation into the Abbot infant formula outbreak and recall, Marler believes that it could have been prevented if the law required reporting Cronobacter sazakii as an adulterant in food. Currently only two states require reporting of Cronobacter sazakii.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.