Center logo (PRNewsfoto/Center)

Center logo (PRNewsfoto/Center)

 By Center/Barokas Public Relations

Despite Travel Rebound Optimism, 58% of Businesses Have Outdated or No Travel and Expense Policies

SEATTLE, Wash., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center, a software company helping businesses gain visibility into and manage employee spending, today released insights from its fourth annual Expense Management Trends survey, revealing that despite an uncertain economic environment, over a third of respondents (36%) plan to spend more than $250k annually on travel, with 16% expected to spend over $500k. Other findings include the need for updated expense management checks and balances, as businesses remain plagued by outdated processes that make cost control and budget compliance difficult in challenging economic times.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.