New ez1099 2022 for tax professionals offers anytime, anywhere processing for 1098 and 1099 Tax forms. Download and test drive this innovative software at halfpricesoft.com.

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ez1099 tax preparation software from Halfpricesoft.com will allow businesses and tax professionals to file 1099 forms online in minutes. File one or thousands of forms 1099, 1099 NEC, 1099-MISC, 1098, 3921, 3922, 5498, & W-2G from anywhere to beat the upcoming deadlines. It's fast, easy and secure.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.