Author combines history and research in new book "Our Church Mothers, Letters from Leaders at the Crossroads of History"
SEATTLE, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by her original plays, and influenced by the extensive research of historical female Judeo-Christian figures, author Gwen Ehrenborg steps off the stage and into the pages of her new book. "Our Church Mothers, Letters from Leaders at the Crossroads of History," is a series of seven stories converted from Ehrenborg's dramatic scripts performed across the United States.
Written in first-person through letters, the book focuses on seven well-known female leaders: Judge Deborah, Mary of Nazareth, St. Clare of Assisi, Katharina Luther, Susanna Wesley, Catherine Booth, and Mother Teresa of Calcutta.
Readers are given a glimpse into the true-life stories of these historical women who loved God and found meaningful ways to serve him. From the roles they played to their peers, each woman dramatically influenced the course of the church's history as the supporting hand to their spouses or co-laborers through collaboration and overcoming tremendous challenges to bear fruit for the Kingdom of God.
"Though these everyday women lived in different centuries, countries, and cultures; spoke different languages, and had various levels of education," Ehrenborg emphasizes, "The characteristics they held in common which enabled each one to improve the life circumstances of others and point them to a deeper knowledge of God."
With group discussion questions included at the end of each chapter, Ehrenborg nurtures readers to connect their current struggles in their own lives and those of the heroines. Reflections are encouraged as readers may relate to each woman's example to follow the Holy Spirit's leading and turn a new page to find their God-given destiny and change their world.
"Our Church Mothers, Letters from Leaders at the Crossroads of History"
By Gwen Ehrenborg
ISBN: 978-1-66424-3637(sc); 978-1-66424-3644(hc); 978-1-66424-3651(e)
Available at WestBow Press and Amazon
About the author
Rev. Gwen Ehrenborg is a retired pastor, missionary, actress, and speaker. She holds a Master of Divinity degree from Fuller Theological Seminary. Gwen co-pastored churches in California with her husband. In 1984, she founded Living Witnesses Ministries, dramatizing great women of Church history across America. She is the Founder and current International Ambassador of Supporting Women in Ministry Int'l. Gwen and Todd live in Washington State and have three children and one granddaughter. For more about the author or her book, visit: https://authorwebservices-gem.net/WestBowPress/825690/
