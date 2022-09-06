A brand new, 7-part podcast miniseries is now available to support people who have Parkinson’s Disease, or care about someone who does. The Parkinson's Disease Podcast is a short-format miniseries that shares important insights and information for the ...

A brand new, 7-part podcast miniseries is now available to support people who have Parkinson’s Disease, or care about someone who does. The Parkinson's Disease Podcast is a short-format miniseries that shares important insights and information for the millions of people affected by this condition. The Parkinson’s Disease Podcast is part of the Health Unmuted audio library and joins other titles including the Alzheimer’s Disease Podcast and COPD Podcast. Learn more at healthunmuted.com

 By Mission Based Media Ltd., Altoida, Inc.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand new, 7-part podcast miniseries about the lived experience of Parkinson's disease is now available.

