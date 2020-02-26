LACEY, Wash., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, announced today it is now selling at its newest community, Eagles Bluff — a 55+ community in Lacey's amenity-rich Jubilee masterplan. Tour two new model homes debuting during the event.
Get directions and community info at CenturyCommunities.com/EaglesBluff.
HOMES AT EAGLES BLUFF
- From the mid $400s
- Rambler and 2-story plans with downstairs master bedrooms
- 1 to 3 bedrooms, up to 2,566 square feet
- Main-floor master suites
- Kitchens with quartz countertops and soft close cabinets & drawers
- Standard features include covered patios and decks, see-through fireplaces and garages with optional workshops
- Options include outdoor fireplaces and dual master suites
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
- Walking and biking trails to the beach
- Access to the Jubilee Lodge—with a fitness center, sauna, pool, Jacuzzi, library, game rooms and meeting rooms
- Near The Golf Club at Hawks Prairie
- Convenient proximity to I-5 and Olympia
"We're very excited to open our first community in the Jubilee masterplan," said John Merlino, Century Communities' Washington Division President. "55+ buyers will enjoy Eagles Bluff's attractive selection of floor plans, in addition to all the incredible amenities that Jubilee has to offer."
Eagles Bluff at Jubilee is located at 5526 Waldron Drive NE, Lacey, WA 98516
For more information, call 360.529.6303.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
