Through the partnership, seven industry leaders commit to making their data more open and accessible to help solve the world's biggest problems

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, a new Industry Data for Society Partnership (IDSP) was launched by GitHub, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), LinkedIn, Microsoft, Northumbrian Water Group, R2 Factory and UK Power Networks. The IDSP is a first-of-its-kind cross-industry partnership to help advance more open and accessible private-sector data for societal good. The founding members of the IDSP agree to provide greater access to their data, where appropriate, to help tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges in areas such as sustainability and inclusive economic growth.

