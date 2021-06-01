BELLEVUE, Wash., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seattle-based education technology company, Cirkled In, today released a new national report of more than 1,400 high school seniors, detailing their experiences with the 2021 college admissions process.
The survey, which follows the company's March 2020 survey on the pandemic's impact on higher education, asked high school seniors how they believe COVID-19 altered their college admissions process, acceptance rates, role of SAT/ACT in the decision making and overall fairness of the college admissions process.
The survey's results reveal a shocking alignment of answers by one-third of the respondents, indicating that one third of high school class of 2021 may have been left behind during this admissions cycle who didn't feel they had enough help, could not submit SAT/ACT score, did not think SAT/ACTs were really optional, did not have financial means, and did not think the college application process was fair or easy for them. The new survey exposes a clear divide between two groups - "have's" and "have not's".
Key findings include:
- One-third did not think the college application process was fair or easy
- One-third of students did not feel they had adequate help applying to colleges
- More than half respondents did not submit SAT/ACT and one-third did not think SAT/ACTs were really optional
- About 30% of students have financial impediments to pursue their higher education due to the pandemic
- Almost 73% of students believe that applicants who had SAT/ACT scores had an advantage over those who did not.
"This year, our students dealt with two pandemics - COVID and breakdown of the century-old college admissions process without a plan B", Reetu Gupta, President and CEO of Cirkled In said.
The survey provided some good news as well. Test-optional admissions broke down century old barriers and encouraged students from underrepresented communities to apply to colleges they wouldn't have otherwise.
"Movement away from SAT/ACT as admission criteria may be a silver-lining in black cloud of COVID, " Gupta added.
Now we must reckon with how the new college admission process will be filled by newer and better solutions, like Cirkled In, that helps students showcase themselves holistically and authentically.
Here is some advice from our newly minted adults on this.
"College admissions aren't necessarily fair to begin with, but I do think test optional is something that we should move closer to.", a survey respondent.
Read more about findings of this survey on Cirkled In blog. Detailed survey results can also be accessed at this Cirkled In Page.
About Cirkled In
Cirkled In provides an award-winning, 21st century, modern and engaging platform for students to showcase their holistic accomplishments and for recruiters to find the best fit candidates for their organization such as colleges, trade schools, employers and others. Students maintain a data rich profile highlighting their talents that recruiters use to learn more about candidates, connect with them and recruit them. With the best fit match, colleges meet their enrollment goals along with equity and diversity goals and improve follow-on metrics of retention, graduation and employability, creating win-win. Cirkled In was awarded "Top 10 Companies in US" by American Business Awards and also won two People's Choice Awards for Favorite New Product. Cirkled In was also selected in "Elite200" global companies that are disrupting education.
Contact: Reetu Gupta, reetu@cirkledin.com
Media Contact
Reetu Gupta, Cirkled In, +1 2066041968, reetu@cirkledin.com
SOURCE Cirkled In
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.