Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

 By Microsoft Corp., Cisco

Customers will now have the option to run Microsoft Teams by default on Cisco Room and Desk devices

REDMOND, Wash., and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco and Microsoft Corp. Wednesday announced at Microsoft's annual Ignite conference a new partnership that will provide customers with more choice. In the first half of 2023, Cisco and Microsoft will soon offer the ability to run Microsoft Teams natively on Cisco Room and Desk devices Certified for Microsoft Teams, with the option of Teams as the default experience. Cisco will become a partner in the Certified for Microsoft Teams program for the first time.

