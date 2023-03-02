(PRNewsfoto/Immunexpress, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Immunexpress, Inc.)

 By Immunexpress, Inc.
  • SeptiCyte® RAPID accurately measured disease severity in COVID-19 patients, when compared to a CT-scan based reference method
  • SeptiScoreswere unaffected by anti-inflammatory treatments, consistent with SeptiCyte gene involvement in sepsis-related pathways other than the immediate-early response

SEATTLE and BRISBANE, Australia, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Pty Ltd., a molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, announced today the publication of a study in the journal Viruses, validating the use of SeptiCyte® RAPID as a tool to measure disease severity in COVID-19 patients, in comparison to a reference method based on chest computed tomography (CT) imaging. The study, entitled "Stratification of COVID-19 severity using SeptiCyte RAPID, a novel host immune response test," was published on February 2, 2023, and is available online. The study indicates that SeptiCyte RAPID may have utility in place of or in addition to chest CT for identifying COVID-19 patients at risk of poor evolution.

