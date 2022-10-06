WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite perceptions to the contrary, employers and employees are equally supportive of hybrid work, according to a report released today by the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International. More than six in 10 members of each group want to be back in the office at least three to four days per week.

That's among the chief findings of the new 2022 BOMA International COVID-19 Commercial Real Estate Impact Study, a survey of 1,267 office-space decision-makers and high-level influencers. The survey, conducted in the second quarter of this year, follows up on two similar studies published since the start of the pandemic, all of which were underwritten by Yardi and developed by Brightline Strategies.

