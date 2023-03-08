By Volpara Health, Inc.

Highlights from six oral presentations and posters include:

  • Pairing the AI computer-aided-detection system Transpara™ with Volpara volumetric density assessment improved screening efficacy for women with dense breast tissue compared to a traditional double read by radiologists
  • Using Tyrer-Cuzick with volumetric density assessment from Volpara® Scorecard™ to identify and triage intermediate and high-risk patients for ultrasound resulted in a higher cancer detection rate than traditional biennial mammography
  • Evaluating radiographer performance with Volpara® Analytics™ software helped improve quality regardless of experience level

