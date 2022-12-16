CCS Logo on White (PRNewsfoto/Center for Contemporary Sciences)

CCS Logo on White (PRNewsfoto/Center for Contemporary Sciences)

 By Center for Contemporary Sciences

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an opinion article published today in Frontiers Medical Technology, section on Pharmaceutical Innovation link here, Center for Contemporary Sciences (CCS) lists a dozen reasons why Organ-Chips are better than animal experimentation at modeling human disease and for drug development. In this article, CCS Chief Science Officer Dr. Zaher Nahle conducts an analysis of a landmark study published on December 6, 2022, in Nature Communications Medicine by Emulate, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.