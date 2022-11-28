SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- JND Class Action Administration

A newly proposed Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit (In re ConAgra Foods, Inc, C.D. Cal., Case No. CV 11-05379-CJC (AGRx), MDL No. 2291). This new Settlement replaces the previous settlement that was appealed and reversed by the Ninth Circuit. The Court authorized this notice and will decide whether to approve the newly proposed Settlement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.