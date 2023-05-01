Author Leon Sproule describes the "spirit of humanity" and what readers are, as people and a species

CHATTAROY, Wash., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Leon Sproule delves deep into the human psyche in his new book, "The Spirit of Humanity: Finding the Future," a spiritual read following the author's collection of stories and experiences, to help readers see their peers in a positive light and live a better life in peace.

