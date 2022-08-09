Americans are feeling the pain of an accelerated risk of ID theft and fraud post pandemic.

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new study by Batten, a trusted website for security product recommendations, reveals which states rank at the bottom in protecting their residents from identity theft and fraud. The study analyzed Consumer Sentinel data on the rise of identity theft and fraud in each state and major metropolitan areas, and then evaluated them using a composite score that's weighted based on growth rates, dollars lost, relative monetary impact, consumer protections, and preventative measures in place.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.