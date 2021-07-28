TACOMA, Wash., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a year and a half of pent-up travel demand is driving families to try and get the most out of their road trips, Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports today launched its Family Road Trip Extravaganza itinerary, a convenient, pre-built plan that offers three days and two nights of waterfront wandering, city excursions, small-town charm and farmland fun in Pierce County.
"Families have plenty to think about with school being out, summer ticking away, and the pressure to make up for a year of lost travel experiences," said Matt Wakefield, Director of Marketing and Communications for Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports. "At Travel Tacoma, we're steeped in knowledge about what makes an epic trip to this area, so we're doing what we can to give families a roadmap to a hassle-free trip, where they can see it, book it, then jump in a car and do it."
The step-by-step itinerary includes suggested walks, beaches, parks, museums, experiences, restaurants and overnight stays.
Family Road Trip Extravaganza starts in the peaceful waterfront village of Gig Harbor, with waterfront parks, a trip through the Harbor History Museum, and a tour of the harbor with the only Venetian gondolier in the Pacific Northwest: The Gig Harbor Gondola. He entertains the kids, sings in Italian, and tells a sliding scale of age-appropriate stories about the history of Gig Harbor.
Follow that with a day filled with waterfront bike rides and museums in Tacoma, including Tacoma Art Museum for their new Benaroya Wing, Museum of Glass for their hot-shop amphitheater and America's Car Museum for a Family Zone with kid-friendly exhibits including few photogenic, interactive cars that can withstand the gentle caresses of a toddler's hands, fists and feet.
The trip concludes with a day in the home of Americana in the Pacific Northwest: the town of Sumner, brimming with antiques stores, bookshops, boutiques, bakeries, and cafes. Just down the road is a visit to the agriculture hubs of Puyallup and Buckley to wander farms (depending on the season) and enjoy farm-fresh meals. In springtime, there are blooming flower festivals; in the late summer, Sunflower Days is a photogenic paradise of yellows and oranges; and fall means pumpkin patches, harvest festivals and spooky Halloween delights throughout the valley.
The full itinerary, with details, pictures and links to book is at www.traveltacoma.com/itineraries.
Contact:
Matt Wakefield
253-284-3253
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-summer-travel-itinerary-offers-family-fun-from-the-waterfront-to-the-farms-301342992.html
SOURCE Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.