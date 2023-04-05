Awareness of the "Do Not Flush" Symbol has increased but 60% of Californians admit to improperly disposing of non-flushable items– posing a major threat to households and statewide infrastructure.

SEATTLE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) released insights and an infographic from a survey of California consumers measuring general awareness of the "Do Not Flush" symbol. It also measured Californians' understanding of what common household products are not flushable.

