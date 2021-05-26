SEATTLE, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnlineTherapy.com, a premier global database that connects carefully vetted therapists with clients, surveyed 600 mental health providers about their experience delivering virtual care during the pandemic. The survey revealed challenges in virtual care and mental health-related issues affecting providers.
The survey data indicates that 80% of therapists have experienced one or more mental health symptoms, including anxiety, depression, trauma-related disorder, and suicide ideation. Additionally, 22% of providers reported having experienced substance abuse issues in the past year, and 16% admitted to using drugs or alcohol before or during sessions. Most of the respondents stated that they are currently receiving counseling or other mental health care.
"Our survey shows that mental health providers are experiencing a higher rate of mental health issues than the general public," says Caitlin Kingston, LCSW. "This also raises questions about the quality of care being delivered to patients, which 32 percent of therapists say has declined."
OnlineTherapy.com conducted this study to help increase awareness about some of the challenges of counseling patients virtually, especially during a global pandemic. The organization used a comprehensive methodology with online survey tools via Pollfish – a market research platform offering real-time responses from an engaged audience. To access the complete report, visit: https://www.onlinetherapy.com/therapists-admit-to-checking-social-media-during-sessions/
ABOUT ONLINETHERAPY.COM
OnlineTherapy.com connects people with therapists all over the world. With advanced search tools, clients can find carefully vetted therapists based on education and experience, or use a personal matching tool to identify the best counselor for their specific needs. The platform also provides resources for therapists that want to start or expand their virtual practice. In addition to an extensive directory of professionals, users can access articles, reviews, and a podcast series. To learn more, visit https://www.onlinetherapy.com/.
Media Contact
Julia Morrissey, OnlineTherapy, (800) 258-9936, julia@onlinetherapy.com
SOURCE OnlineTherapy
