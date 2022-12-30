The latest version of 2023 ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com includes new tax tables and forms to help small businesses keep up with the latest tax rate change. Try it free for 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HalfPriceSoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), the leading provider of small business payroll tax solutions, is pleased to launch the new 2023 ezPaycheck Small Business Payroll software. Designed with simplicity in mind, this payroll software is easy to install, set up and use for first-time payroll software who may not know more about accounting and computers. The newly released version include:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.