"Future Ready: Your Organization’s Guide to Rethinking Climate, Resilience and Sustainability" by Alastair MacGregor and Tom Lewis (CNW Group/wsp usa)

"Future Ready: Your Organization’s Guide to Rethinking Climate, Resilience and Sustainability" by Alastair MacGregor and Tom Lewis (CNW Group/wsp usa)

 By WSP USA

'Future Ready: Your Organization's Guide to Rethinking Climate, Resilience and Sustainability' illuminates how climate change is reshaping the way we plan, design and build more sustainable communities.

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has advanced its commitment to help organizations become Future Ready® with the release of an essential book that explores how organizations can rethink their climate mitigation and resilience practices for greater impact.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.