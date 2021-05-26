BELLEVUE, Wash., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NexTitle, a leading joint venture title and escrow company in the western United States, is pleased to announce the promotion of Russ Cofano to President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Stephen Routh will continue in his role of founder and CEO.
Cofano joined the company in September, 2020 as Chief Strategy Officer, and then assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer in November, 2020. In the role of President, Cofano will continue to oversee company operations in addition working more closely with Routh to drive long-term company vision. Cofano previously held senior management roles at John L. Scott Real Estate, Move (operator of realtor.com) and eXp World Holdings, Inc.
"Our promotion of Russ is a recognition of the responsibilities he has undertaken since he came to the company," said Routh. "In the short time he has been with NexTitle, Russ has proven to be an effective, visionary and respected leader. His deep operational background and extensive experience building organizations will prove invaluable in helping NexTitle during its next phase of growth and success."
Cofano's promotion comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement of record joint venture financial performance in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and its expansion into Nevada, which marks the 5th state for NexTitle.
NexTitle partners with top performing real estate professionals and team leaders who recognize the importance of diversifying their revenue opportunities. NexTitle's joint venture model enables the delivery of the highest quality local title and escrow services to consumers while also creating a truly unique "win-win" business model for real estate professionals.
About NexTitle
NexTitle is a family of local title and escrow companies serving real estate professionals and consumers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Hawaii and Nevada. The company is one of the leading joint venture title operations in the western United States and is poised for massive growth in a changing real estate industry.
For more information, please visit the company's websites at http://www.nextitle.com and http://www.nextitlejv.com. Media and Trade Contact inquiries: pr@nextitle.com.
Media Contact
Russell G Cofano, NexTitle, +1 (425) 457-7852, rcofano@nextitle.com
SOURCE NexTitle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.