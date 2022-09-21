The Journey will make four stops in Washington state, from 9/20 to 10/13. Please see locations and timing below.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The All of Us Research Program's Journey mobile exhibit is traveling across the country to engage communities that have been historically underrepresented in medical research. All of Us is inviting one million or more people to help build one of the most diverse health databases of its kind and advance precision medicine.
Since the program launched in 2018, the mobile exhibit has visited more than 100 cities in over 40 states. In Washington, the Journey will be available to educate and register new participants for the program. Participants will be able to take health surveys and provide biosamples, such as a blood sample, as part of joining the program. With more enrollment and broader representation from area residents, researchers can help better address health issues that are prevalent in the previously underserved communities.
LOCATIONS:
FIRST STOP: Spokane, WA
Washington State University Health Sciences Building (412 E Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA 99202) from Tuesday 9/20 to Friday 9/23, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT
SECOND STOP: Seattle, WA
Cal Anderson Park (1635 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122) on Monday 9/26, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT
Gas Works Park (2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA, 98103) from Tuesday 9/27 to Wednesday 9/28, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT
Alki Beach (2665 Alki Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116) from Thursday 9/29 to Friday 9/30, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PDT)
THIRD STOP: Tacoma, WA
Tacoma Community House (1314 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405) from Monday, 10/3 to Friday, 10/7 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT
FOURTH STOP: Wenatchee, WA
WA State Public Health Association Annual Conference (121 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA) from Tuesday, 10/11 to Thursday, 10/13, times TBD
EVENT DETAILS:
All of Us tour managers will be available for interviews at the event or before the event via Zoom or phone.
Journalists are welcome to shoot B-roll and take photos at the event.
The mobile exhibit features hands-on activities to learn more about the program, including a digital gaming hub, an augmented reality experience, and more.
COVID-19 safety guidelines:
All staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Staff and attendees are required to wear masks only when mandated by local guidelines.
All surfaces are cleaned pre-, during, and post-event to reduce any possible contamination.
ABOUT ALL OF US:
More than 320,000 people nationwide have enrolled and completed the initial steps to participate in the research program, and over 80% of these participants belong to communities that have been historically underrepresented in biomedical research, including 50% from racial and ethnic minority groups. Researchers will use the data that participants contribute to learn how biology, lifestyle, and environment affect health. This may one day help them find more tailored ways to treat and prevent disease.
