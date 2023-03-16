Named one of Forbes's Top 10 Most Influential Africans, NJ Ayuk is the Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, an author, & an internationally-acclaimed thought leader in the energy sector. On the first day of release, NJ Ayuk's book "A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix," has become an Amazon #1 Bestseller. He speaks up as a voice for Africa to Western nations to assist the poverty-stricken continent in its transition to renewable energy.

SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following up on his profoundly successful 2020 bestseller "Billions at Play," NJ Ayuk's latest book, "A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix," has already been surging through the energy industry with critical acclaim. Within just a mere day after publishing on Amazon, "A Just Transition" has already shattered sales records to become a number-one bestseller across multiple Amazon categories, to include Natural Gas Energy, Electric Engineering and Nuclear Engineering.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.