WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the 2020 announcement of the discovery of phosphine above Venus's clouds, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), conducted follow-up observations to confirm or refute the finding. Its observations did not find phosphine in Venus's atmosphere which is a potential biomarker and could be an indicator of organic matter, or life.

Venus is considered Earth's twin in many ways, but, thanks to SOFIA, the one difference now seems clearer: Unlike Earth, Venus does not have any obvious phosphine.

