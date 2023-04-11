Industry veteran brings more than 25 years of executive experience to the only private island resort in the United States

SEATTLE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, the award-winning luxury resort that is consistently rated as one of the top properties in the world by travelers and travel experts alike, proudly announces the appointment of John Allan as the resort's new general manager. An industry veteran with extensive hotel and resort management experience, Allan will oversee the property's daily operations, including managing the successful execution of the resort's sales and marketing, food and beverage, financials and continuing to implement the Noble House Hotels & Resorts brand standard by focusing on strategic goals and maintaining active engagement with ownership.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.