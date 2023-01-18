Answer a few questions, and upon approval, you can order Smart Thermostats at a special price for your Low to Moderate Income projects.

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing demand for energy equity, low cost and easy to implement efficient products, EFI, a leader in solutions and technologies that empower Utilities and their customers, has launched a new contractor ordering portal. Utilities and contractors can now seamlessly qualify for and order Income Qualified Smart Thermostats. This new website is meant to help contractors who work on Low to Moderate Income programs easily apply for special pricing including case and pallet discounts to help get smart thermostats into the hands of customers who need them the most.

