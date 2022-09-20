Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan").

The Rights Plan is similar to plans adopted by other public companies and is intended to protect the interests of the Company and all Nordstrom shareholders by reducing the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Nordstrom through open-market accumulation or other means without payment of an adequate control premium. The Rights Plan also helps ensure that the Board has sufficient time to make informed, deliberate decisions that are in the best interests of the Company and all Nordstrom shareholders. The Rights Plan applies equally to all current and future shareholders of Nordstrom.

