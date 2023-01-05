Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the appointment of Atticus Tysen to its Board of Directors, effective January 3, 2023.

Tysen has more than three decades of engineering and information security experience. In his current role as senior vice president of product development, chief information security and fraud prevention officer for Intuit, Tysen is responsible for the applications supporting the company's core IT functions as well as its cybersecurity and fraud prevention operations. Previous roles at the company include senior vice president and chief information officer, vice president of product development for Intuit's financial management solutions group, director of new technology and head of the company's intellectual property protection program.  

