 By Nordstrom, Inc.

SEATTLE, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the appointment of Eric Sprunk, former chief operating officer of NIKE, Inc., to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Sprunk will stand for election at the Company's upcoming 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. With Sprunk's appointment, the Nordstrom Board has been expanded to 11 directors.

Sprunk has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the consumer retail industry. He most recently served as chief operating officer of NIKE from 2013 to 2020, where he led the teams responsible for manufacturing, sourcing, sales, procurement and technology. During his time at NIKE, he held various executive positions of increasing responsibility, including executive vice president, global product and merchandising from 2008 to 2013 and executive vice president and general manager, global footwear from 2001 to 2008. Prior to joining NIKE, Sprunk was a certified public accountant at Price water house Coopers responsible for client service of large multi-national companies and financial services organizations.

