 By Nordstrom, Inc.

SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Snellville, Georgia.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Snellville, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Snellville can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

