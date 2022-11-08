Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Nordstrom, Inc.

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EST, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company's third quarter financial results along with the 2022 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on November 22, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. EST:

