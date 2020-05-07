- U.S. plants have been deemed essential and continue to operate amidst the COVID-19 pandemic - Gross profit of $9.6 million increased 45.8% year-over-year - Net income of $0.06 per diluted share; Adjusted net income of $0.33 per diluted share - Strong backlog of $170 million; $224 million including confirmed orders - Enhanced liquidity position to $70 million, comprised of cash and available borrowings under the amended and extended credit agreement