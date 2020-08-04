- Gross profit of $13.0 million increased 57.7% year-over-year - Net income of $0.61 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $0.45 per diluted share - Restarted production at the Company's San Luis Río Colorado facility in June; all facilities are now operating through the COVID-19 pandemic - Settled insurance claims associated with the fire at the Company's Saginaw facility in April 2019 - Operating cash flows drove an increase in cash and cash equivalents to $19.2 million - Solid bidding environment resulted in backlog of $159 million; $246 million including confirmed orders, a 10% increase from the prior quarter