- Gross profit of $15.6 million and gross profit margin of 20.1% - Strong backlog of $143 million; $231 million including confirmed orders representing the ninth consecutive quarter over $200 million - Net income of $0.73 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $0.78 per diluted share - Net sales of $77.6 million, the highest quarterly net sales since the first quarter of 2013 - Strong operating cash flows resulted in cash and cash equivalents of $30.4 million