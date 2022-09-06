Innovative Pre-Measured Strips Offer Naturally Powered Clean That Cares For Both Clothes and The Environment

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwex®, the Norwegian cleaning brand with a more than 28-year legacy of improving quality of life by radically reducing chemicals in our homes, has released the newest addition to its laundry collection, Eco-Wash Laundry Detergent Strips. Norwex's Laundry Detergent Strips pack a punch of eco-friendly, ultra-concentrated cleaning with no mess and plastic-free packaging.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.